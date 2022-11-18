Not Available

Robert Cheeke, author of Vegan Bodybuilding & Fitness, produced and directed this movie - a must-see for vegan athletes and an inspiration to anyone interested in becoming healthier and increasing their athletic performance. In addition to Robert, "Vegan Fitness Built Naturally" features the lives of two other successful vegan athletes: Brenden Brazier, professional Ironman triathlete, and Tonya Kay, professional dancer and actress. This film covers all aspects of their lives including their nutrition programs, what they eat, where they shop, how they prepare meals, their training programs, and their vegan fitness lifestyles. If you're looking for ways to become a healthier person, improve the sustainability of the planet and gain new enthusiasm for life, this is the movie for you. An introduction to a healthy vegan fitness lifestyle, recommendations are given for more in depth information regarding meal plans and training.