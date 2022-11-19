VeggieTales - Abe and the Amazing Promise

Not Available

Abe and the Amazing Promise is a Veggie-spun Bible classic that tells the story of Abraham and Sarah and their wait for a promised child. Bob the Tomato responds to a fan's letter about "waiting" by directing a Bible-times interview with Abraham, Sarah and their promised son. Bob & Junior's patience is tested by splitting camels, a confused nurse, an easily distracted film crew, and a host of other laughable filming disasters! Includes a Silly Song with Larry entitled "Sneeze If You Need To!," and the musical "misadventures" of Blunders in Boo-Boo-Ville. This episode also showcases nationally syndicated radio host "Delilah" as the voice of Sarah. Kids will learn God always keeps His promises, even if we have to wait... and wait... and wait!