Not Available

VeggieTales: Are You My Neighbor?

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Two stories, told by the VeggieTales gang, talk about why it's important to love your neighbor. "The Story of Flibber-O-Loo": The inhabitants of the towns Flibber-O-Loo and Jibberty-Lot, who are constantly fighting, attempt to make peace with each other. "The Gourds Must Be Crazy": The USS Applepies is in the path of a giant meteor! Scooter and Junior Asparagus frantically work to fix the ship's engines, but will they rely on oddball crewmembers Jimmy and Jerry Gourd to help them?

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images