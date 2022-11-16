VeggieTales: Are You My Neighbor?

Not Available

Two stories, told by the VeggieTales gang, talk about why it's important to love your neighbor. "The Story of Flibber-O-Loo": The inhabitants of the towns Flibber-O-Loo and Jibberty-Lot, who are constantly fighting, attempt to make peace with each other. "The Gourds Must Be Crazy": The USS Applepies is in the path of a giant meteor! Scooter and Junior Asparagus frantically work to fix the ship's engines, but will they rely on oddball crewmembers Jimmy and Jerry Gourd to help them?