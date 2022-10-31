Not Available

VeggieTales: Christmas Sing-along Songs

  • Family
  • Music

Join Bob the Tomato, Larry the Cucumber and the rest of the Veggie Tales crew for this all-new collection of Christmas sing-along songs that the whole family is sure to enjoy! Track Listing: Hope It's Gonna Be A Happy Christmas from Saint Nicholas - A Story of Joyful Giving I Can't Believe It's Christmas from The Toy That Saved Christmas While By My Sheep from A Veggie Tales Christmas Spectacular Oh Santa from The Toy That Saved Christmas Ring Little Bells from A Veggie Tales Christmas Spectacular Donuts for Benny from Saint Nicholas - A Story of Joyful Giving Fa-La-La from Saint Nicholas - A Story of Joyful Giving Grumpy Kids from The Toy That Saved Christmas Nicholas, Nicholas - Medley from Saint Nicholas - A Story of Joyful Giving I Can Love - Medley from Saint Nicholas - A Story of Joyful Giving

