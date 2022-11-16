VeggieTales - Duke and the Great Pie War

Not Available

When the armies of Rhubarb go to battle against the Kingdom of Scone, The Great Pie War breaks out and things get really messy. Sweet Petunia, a charming young rhubarb, is forced to flee her homeland and live in a tree stump in a foreign land. When the Duke learns of the Princess's plight, he risks his life to help her and learns that true love means thinking of others first. Filled with serf music, Three Dog Knights, hurling catapults of slime and loads of silliness, Duke and the Great Pie War delivers a royal lesson in loving your family. Plus, Laura the Carrot stars in Baby Sitter In DeNile - a charming retelling of the story of Miriam and Moses.