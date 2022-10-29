VeggieTales: God Loves You Very Much

Not Available

The follow up to the smash hit "God Made You Special", this new compilation features stories that show uniquely how God cares for us in all kinds of situations! With the brand new story "God Loves You" kids can know, through verse and song, how special and loved they are by their family, friends, and most of all - God! Includes the brand new story - "God Loves You" featuring Larry, Laura, and Junior. Also includes 3 classic shows: •Gideon: Tube Warrior (Trust) •The Ballad of Little Joe (Facing Hardship) •Rack, Shack, and Benny (Handling Peer Pressure)