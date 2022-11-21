VeggieTales: Heroes of the Bible: A Baby, A Quest and the Wild, Wild West!

Not Available

The Biggest Veggies in town are back! Join Larry the Cucumber as he and the French Pea brothers venture from an abandoned mineshaft to Dodgeball City with Larry s faith being tested every step of the way. Then follow along with Larry in the Wild Wild West days of cowboys as his fellow cucumbers are forced to dig the Grand Canyon. But the fun has only begun! Join Laura Carrot as she has to devise a clever plan to kip her little brother safe from the Egyptians who want to take him and all the other little boys in town away. Contains 3 Stories: The Ballad of Little Joe A Lesson in facing hardship Moe & The Big Exit A lesson in following directions Baby Sitter in Denile- A lesson in loving ones family