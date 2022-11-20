VeggieTales - Heroes of the Bible Lions Shepherds and Queens (Oh My!)

Not Available

Three stories on one DVD including the features Daniel and the Lion's Den, Dave & the Giant Pickle, and Esther -- The Girl Who Became Queen. Over 75 minutes of FUN! Daniel and the Lion's Den from Where's God When I'm S-Scared? - In this musical adaptation of the classic Bible story, Daniel, played by Larry, finds himself in deep trouble thanks to the King's conniving wisemen. Daniel learns that even in the lion's den, he is still in God's hands. Dave & the Giant Pickle - This Veggie version of David and Goliath pits Junior Asparagus against a really mean, really BIG, pickle! Little Dave learns that with God's help, even little guys can do big things! Esther -- The Girl Who Became Queen - When a small-town girl wakes up with the weight of the world on her shoulders and the fate of her people in her hands, can she find the courage to do what's right? Kids learn that you never need to be afraid to do what's right!