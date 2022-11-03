VeggieTales: Heroes of the Bible! Stand Up, Stand Tall, Stand Strong

Not Available

The Story of Flibber-O-Loo: the parable of the Good Samaritan. Through rhyme and song, kids learn that loving your neighbor means helping those in need - even if they don't live next door! Rack, Shack & Benny: When Nebby K. Nezzer builds a 90-foot chocolate bunny, three guys named Rack, Shack and Benny learn just how risky it can be to stand up for your beliefs in this side-splitting retelling of the classic Bible story - Shadrach, Meshach and Abenego and the Fiery Furnace! Josh and the Big Wall: Surrounded by huge walls and bristling with really annoying peas, no one gets to the Promised Land with out going through Jericho first! Joshua has God's directions, but they sound kind of ... well, weird. In the end, Joshua and the children of Israel have to decide whether it's better to do things their way or God's way!