VeggieTales Holiday Double Feature: The Little Drummer Boy and The Star of Christmas

Not Available

The Little Dummer Boy: When it seems you have nothing to bring... What gift can you give the King? In this Veggies-version of a holiday classic, Junior Asparagus stars as The Little Drummer Boy, a lonely child who finds the true meaning of Christmas when he stumbles upon the birth of the baby Jesus. A story of hope, love and forgiveness, this timeless tale will warm the hearts of children everywhere! The Star of Christmas: It's 1880's London, and a church Christmas pageant staged by little Edmund Gilbert (Junior Asparagus) is opening and features the "Star of Christmas" - a priceless artifact that hasn't been seen in 80 years! The problem is Cavis and Millward (Bob and Larry) are opening their show that same night! Who will open on top? Find out in this hilarious action-packed adventure where you'll discover that it's the true story of God's love that shows you how to love one another-at Christmas time and throughout the year!