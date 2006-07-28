VeggieTales: LarryBoy & The Bad Apple

2006

Something more ambiguous than the first two Larry-Boy videos. Someone called the Bad Apple seeks to rule Bumblyburg by making Mayor Blueberry, Petunia Rhubarb, and Larry-Boy (as well as Alfred) victims of temptation of respectively: vanity, games, chocolate, and TV. And seeks to put all of Bumblyburg under her power of tempation. Until everyone who was already trapped by their temptation realize that temptation is too strong for one to handle, they need the help of others around them. Then defeat the Bad Apple and her temptation.