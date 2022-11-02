VeggieTales: Sheerluck Holmes and the Golden Ruler

Not Available

Larry the Cucumber is detective dynamo Sheerluck Holmes and Bob the Tomato his venerable sidekick Dr. Watson. Together their superlative powers of observation and forensic fortitude can solve any crime. But because Sheerluck takes all the credit for the pair's sleuthing savvy, the missing Golden Ruler -- the most valuable and prized treasure in all of Buckingham Palace -- may never be recovered. Will Sheerluck remember the all-important golden rule in time to rescue the ruler and save his friendship? Find out in the nail-biting VeggieTales mystery Sheerluck Holmes and the Golden Ruler. Plus! See Archibald Asparagus as Don Quixote in "The Asparagus of La Mancha." And! The inspiring new Silly Song with Larry, "Gated Community." Featuring the brand new Silly Song Gated Community