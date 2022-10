Not Available

VeggieTales’ Silly Little Thing Called Love includes 3 classic stories of “true” love – with lessons in Loving Your Neighbor, Loving Your Family and Loving God! Between each story, new animation featuring the “Veggie Kids” (as voiced by real children!) share their thoughts on love as only kids can! Also included are “Silly Love Songs” from our popular Silly Song series – adding to this fun-filled Veggie expression of love!