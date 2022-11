Not Available

Bob and Larry are preparing for their first Christmas show in Mr. Nezzer's theater and the show seems to be headed for disaster. Bob begins to wonder how to celebrate Christmas when everything is going wrong. It's when the Veggies go back to the very first Christmas, where times were tough and things didn't seem to be working out, that they all learn the promise of Christmas - God is with us. It's a timeless story of hope that every family will enjoy!