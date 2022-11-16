VeggieTales - The Wonderful Wizard of Ha\'s

Not Available

Meet Darby (Junior Asparagus), the son of a Kansas floss farmer who, more than anything else in the world, just wants to have fun. When he learns about the Wonderful Land Of Ha's - an amusement park with all the fixin's - and its mysterious Wizard who promises to make his dreams come true, Darby is determined to go. But when his father tells him he's needed to help with the harvest, Darby decides that nothing is going to stop him and he makes a choice that will change his life forever. With his pet dog Tutu by his side, Darby flees the farm and sets off to find the Wonderful Land Of Ha's. Along the way he meets a bored scarecrow (Mr. Lunt), a tin man (Larry the Cucumber) who wants to ride roller coasters and a lion (Pa Grape) that craves cotton candy. Each with their own dreams, they set off to see the Wizard.