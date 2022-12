Not Available

Vekkula The Movie is Mika Koivusalo’s documentary of Vekkula, the legendary funhouse of the Linnanmäki amusement park in Helsinki. The movie is a nostalgy-filled audiovisual journey into this house of surprises, its history and the history of Linnanmäki in general. The film contains plenty of archival footage of Vekkula and Linnanmäki.