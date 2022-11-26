Velai kidachachu

Not Available

The film starts with Gouthami visiting a village and remembering the past as the film takes us to a flashback. The village would have been a victim to a local don named Baasha (Anandaraj) whose atrocities go unchecked even by police. Most of the policemen would either accept bribes or get killed by him. Palanisamy's (Sathyaraj) family relocates to this village. He questions the riots happening in the village and develops enmity with Baasha. How Palanisamy saves the village from the Baasha and his boss forms the rest of the story. In the end, Sathyaraj kills Purushothaman (R. Sarathkumar) and dies while hoisting a flag.