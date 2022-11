Not Available

The Great Warrior Skanderbeg (Albanian: Skenderbeu, Russian: Velikiy voin Albanii Skanderbeg) is a 1953 Albanian-Soviet drama film directed by Sergei Yutkevich. It was entered into the 1954 Cannes Film Festival where it earned the International Prize. Yutkevich also earned the Special Mention award for his direction. The film is a biography of George Kastriot Skanderbeg (1405 – 1468), widely known as Skanderbeg, a 15th-century Albanian lord who defended his land against the Ottoman Empire for more than two decades.