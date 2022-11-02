Vellithira

Not Available

Counting on superstar Rajnikant's popularity, Raghuram and his motley crew of two, entertain residents of a small town, and gain fame almost overnight. Raghuram starts to call himself 'Style Raj', and decides to become a actor in his own right. He starts to woo local belle, Thatha, the daughter of a blacksmith. But it is only his crew that are aware that this self-styled 'Style Raj' has led a secret lifestyle that is inconsistent with his present background.