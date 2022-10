Not Available

Vellore Maavattam (Tamil: வேலூர் மாவட்டம்; English: Vellore district) is a 2011 Tamil action film written and directed by R. N. R. Manohar, starring Nandha and Poorna. Produced by AGS Entertainment,[2] the film released on 5 October 2011 on the occasion of the festival of Ayudha Pooja.