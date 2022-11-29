Not Available

When the burden of a recent sexual assault weighs heavy on her ability to lead her own fashion firm, Valentina seeks out some unconventional help. Numb and withdrawn, she sessions with Mistress Velour to fulfill her desire to feel something. Val requests impact play as a way to punish herself and becomes discouraged when she believes it’s not “working.” In a rare film portrayal of the healing nature of BDSM, Velour offers Valentina the space to slow down and find her way back to intimacy.