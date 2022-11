Not Available

Velum Mayilum Thunai (English: Support with Spear and Peacock) is a 1979 Tamil Hindu devotional film directed and written by Ra. Sankaran with dialogue by Rajasekaran. The film was produced by Ra. Ma. Narayanan and Vijayalakshmi Subramaniyam. The music was composed by Shankar - Ganesh. The film stars M. R. Radha(dual role) and Baby Sudha.