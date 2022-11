Not Available

The story begins during the tyrannical regime of Jayanthan Namboodiri (Thikkkurissi Sukumaran Nair), the 'Dalawa' of Travancore. The country was plagued by corruption and mismanagement at all levels. Veluthampi (Kottarakkara Sreedharan Nair) who was in royal service succeeded in exposing the tyranny of Jayanthan Namboodiri and rose to the position of Dalawa. Jayanthan Namboodiri’s ears were cut as punishment and he was banished from Travancore.