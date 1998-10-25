Velvet Goldmine

1998

Almost a decade has elapsed since Bowie esque glam superstar Brian Slade staged his own death and escaped the spotlight of the London scene. Now, investigative journalist Arthur Stuart is on assignment to uncover the truth of the enigmatic Slade's rise and fall. Stuart, himself forged by the music of the 1970s, explores the larger-than-life stars who were once his idols and what has become of them since the turn of the new decade.