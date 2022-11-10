1979

Velvet Hands

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 1979

Studio

Capital Films

Engineer Quiller has become rich by selling his completely indestructible shop-window glass to jeweleries around the world. But this got him lots of enemies too: the insurance agencies, who've lost hundreds of customers, and the burglarers. When he temporarily looses his memory and voice in an accident, of all people, a family of thieves finds and cares for him - believing he's a pocket-picker. Things get complicated when he falls in love with his host Tilli.

Cast

Eleonora GiorgiTilli
Pippo SantonastasoIspettore
Olga KarlatosPetula
Memo DittongoMomo, fratelli di Tilli
Gino SantercoleLeo
John SharpBenny

Images