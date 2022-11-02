Not Available

Velvet Hustler

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nikkatsu Corporation

A young yakuza hitman named Goro does a job and needs to hideout away from Tokyo for a while. He hangs out with loose women and hard men and always manages to stay one step ahead of the law. In his exile, he comes under suspicion for a murder and meets the girlfriend of the murdered man. They develop a strange bond while unbeknown to Goro, another hitman is after him for the job he did in Tokyo.

Cast

Ruriko Asaoka
Kayo Matsuo
Tatsuya Fuji
Ryotaro Sugi
Chiyo Okumura
Masahiko Tanimura

