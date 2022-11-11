Velvet Kiss 2

Not Available

Hello Hijikichiro's original work "Velvet · Kiss" is made into a live-action image. Nitta is still swayed by Hanaoko's selfishness as ever. I was sending my absentee sleep every day with work and "friends" hanging on. While carefully meeting Saeki who I met by chance, there was no musical tone in the service to Hanaoko. Saeki sent me an e-mail so as to care for such Nitta. Nitora becomes ecstatic. And on the date of the day, calling Hanoko also heartlessly .... R-15 Designated works.