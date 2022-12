Not Available

The artists featured in this compilation exude a cool, relaxed vibe, making music that soothes the soul and leaves it grooving to an imperturbably hip vibe. Songs include "All My Favourite People" by A Man Called Adam; "This Life" by Mandalay; "Desert Wind" from Radiophonic; "Falling" as interpreted by Julee Cruise; "Cette Planete" by JP-Juice (with a cameo by Nakoi Kenji); "Edge of Forever" from Phobos; "Into the Blue" by Moodswings; and more.