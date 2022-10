Not Available

This concert by Velvet Revolver was filmed at the Palladium in Cologne, Germany in March 2008 for the legendary German TV series Rockpalast. The concert was near the end of the tour for their second album Libertad and came just a few days before the band went on hold following the departure of singer Scott Weiland. The set draws heavily on the Libertad album but also features tracks from their debut album Contraband and covers of Stone Temple Pilots and Guns n Roses tracks.