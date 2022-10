Not Available

In the racially charged South of the 1960's the black population of a small town is blamed for the spread of a virulent plague. Bobby, a white mechanic, is racing through the countryside with his wife Carolyne. She was bitten by one of those infected and is fading fast. Awakening in a wrecked car with Carolyne missing, Bobby follows a trail of blood down the road towards a fateful encounter and an unthinkable choice.