Vem är du?

An old abandoned liquor factory, three young men, three young women and one Ouija board. Kim, Kalle and Johan have invited their friends, Lisa, Åsa and Stina to the large decayed apartment in the factory, to play "The spirit of the glass". The guys are planning to scare the girls with the story of the janitor who brutally murdered his wife a few years back. But when the game starts something goes wrong. Someone asks the forbidden question... the question, which no one should ask "the spirit of the glass"... the question that sets the evil free... "Who are you?" And the evening turns into a nightmare.