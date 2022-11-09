Vende-se Pequi

Not Available

The Manoki people live in northwestern Mato Grosso, Brazil, and one of their main economic activities is selling pequi, a local fruit, on the highways that cross their land. During a video workshop, the youngsters decided to present aspects of their villages and the process of gathering and selling the pequi fruit to the outside world. Incited by the possibility of filming and starring in their own film, they looked for the elders in the villages in attempt to find myths about the pequi. The making of this film was a process between indigenous and non-indigenous videomakers: from the main concept and filming to the editing and post-production. All images were recorded by the Manoki videomakers.