La Cieca Di Sorrento (also known as Revenge of the Black Knight is a 1963 cloak and dagger film directed by Nick Nostro and based on the novel of the same name by Francesco Mastriani. Masked knights fight the cruel Tyrant Amedeo, tutor of the beautiful, rich and blind orphan Isabella. The knights are led by a young doctor who in the end will defeat Isabella's evil oppressor, give her her sight and marry her.