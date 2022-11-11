Vendrá la muerte y tendrá tus ojos

Not Available

María is 42 years old and a mathematics teacher in a small school. Ana is in her 50’s and is the Head Nurse of the city’s hospital. They live in a small town in the south of Chile. They have been a couple for 20 years, but had never lived together until the day Ana was diagnosed with terminal cancer. This illness will mark a sign in their lives. Ana decides against any kind of treatment and they sell all their belongings and move to a small cottage in the middle of a forest where they’ll live until the day Ana dies. This is how they’ll fall in love again, living together for the first time, facing the unbeatable death and determined to strengthen their relation, while a cougar prowls around the cottage looking for a mystery.