Venedig: Måleriet, musiken och erotiken

Not Available

No city in the world has sparked as many desires and fantasies as Venice. The 18th century was the culmination of its history with a cultural effervescence marked by illustrious artists who get drunk on their scent of freedom and throw themselves headlong into a whirlwind of transgression and libertinism. Vivaldi, Tiepolo father and son, Canaletto, Longhi, Guardi, Goldoni and Casanova took part in this feverish bubbling and left their mark on this unique city. But in 1797, Venice went to Bonaparte, the permanent party ended and the masks fell.