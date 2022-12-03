Venezuela Bolivariana: People and Struggle of the Fourth World War

Not Available

The film shows the evolution of the popular movement in Venezuela from the 'Caracazo' riots of 1989 to the massive actions that brought revolutionary president Hugo Chávez back to power, 48 hours after a U.S.-led military coup in 2002. The focus of this 76 minutes documentary is how the Bolivarian Revolution, thanks to its incredible grassroots and networking power, is a revolution that transcends the national frontiers of Venezuela and contributes with concrete alternatives to the fight against neoliberal capitalism.