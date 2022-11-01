Not Available

The movie is set in 1942 when the United States begins an espionage program in South America due to the potential thread of Nazis submarines in the Caribbean. Venezuela though not officially at war against the Axis powers had been supplying oil to the allies during the Second World War. Frank Moore (Herrera), an Hispanic American spy, travels to a small town in the Caribbean coastal area of Venezuela where he meets Venezzia (Rodriguez), the wife of a Venezuelan commander Enrique Salvatierra (Romero), and they both begin a romantic relationship which will make them forget the reality of a world at war.