Not Available

A tale with a message, the story is set on the backdrop of a village and here is a police constable (alexander) who falls in love with Tamizh (bhavina), the daughter of a milkman. The village also has good number of godmen and astrologers who are fake. They keep coming up with false prophecies and loot the innocent villages. The story takes a turn when all of them go missing one day. Anbu is entrusted with the case of locating the missing individuals. What happens after that forms the rest of the story.