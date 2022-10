Not Available

Christi's (Brandy Amann) life in the fast lane sends her spiraling out of control. On the run from a vicious pimpand his gang of ruthless thugs, she finds herself captured, beaten and tortured. Christi sets off on a path of destruction and revenge against the murderous killers with unstoppable anger and a large caliber handgun. Payback is a bitch... and Vengeance is a .44 Magnum.