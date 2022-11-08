Vengeance Is Mine: Reinventing "Man on Fire"

Not Available

A documentary on the making of the 2004 film, Man on Fire, mixing movie clips, behind the scenes shots, and interviews of cast and crew. The program covers the flick’s genesis and very long path to the screen, adaptation concerns and changes from the original story, the choice of Mexico as a location, research into real-life kidnapping and various case studies, training and realism, casting and characters, shooting in Mexico City and location issues, cinematography and the movie’s distinctive look, Scott’s style on the set, and general thoughts.