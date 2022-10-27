1951

Vengeance Valley

  • Action
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 5th, 1951

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

A cattle baron takes in an orphaned boy and raises him, causing his own son to resent the boy. As they get older the resentment festers into hatred, and eventually the real son frames his stepbrother for fathering an illegitimate child that is actually his, seeing it as an opportunity to get his half-brother out of the way so he can have his father's empire all to himself.

Cast

Robert WalkerLee Strobie
Joanne DruJen Strobie
Sally ForrestLily Fasken
John IrelandHub Fasken
Carleton CarpenterHewie
Ray CollinsArch Strobie

