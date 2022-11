Not Available

Foreign, Foreign Musicals, India, Bollywood, Foreign Romance, Tamil Language, Foreign Languages, Foreign Regions - After a psychiatrist (Srikanth) successfully treats his troubled daughter, a wealthy businessman wishes to arrange a marriage between the doctor and his now-recovered patient. But the psychiatrist left the woman he loves (Nirmala) back home, and now he faces a dilemma. Directed by Srithar, this romantic drama from India co-stars Murthi and Aasha.