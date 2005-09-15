Venom is a fright-filled voodoo thriller loaded with a sizzling cast of the screen's hottest young stars. Set deep in the eerie swamps of southern Louisiana - Agnes Bruckner (Murder By Numbers), Jonathan Jackson (Tuck Everlasting) and Meagan Good (Roll Bounce) are among a group of teenagers trying to uncover the truth behind a friend's mysterious death. What they find is an evil force more deadly than anyone could have imagined ... now they are running for their lives!
|Jonathan Jackson
|Eric
|Laura Ramsey
|Rachel
|D.J. Cotrona
|Sean
|Rick Cramer
|Ray Sawyer
|Meagan Good
|Cece
|Bijou Phillips
|Tammy
