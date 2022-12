Not Available

As a group of wealthy friends decide to celebrate the launch of their tech company with a trip to Cabo, they get more than they bargained for when a mysterious man offers to escort them on his family's vintage cruise ship. Once on board, the family's ulterior motives become clear and the friends are hunted one by one. With everyone stranded at sea with little hope and no connection to the outside world, a Coast Guard team engages for a final deadly confrontation.