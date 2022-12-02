VENOMENON [The Prospect]

Not Available

Photographer and media artist Elke Reinhuber explores the architectural splendour of Singapore to present a multi-faceted narrative. Images of grand vistas and sumptuous ornamentations frame the story inspired by the many interpretations of Orpheus and Eurydike over centuries. Flashback scenes are set in Haw ParVilla, which was built in 1937and later developed into a sculpture park with more than 1000 statues and 150 giant dioramas. Serving as a colourful backdrop in the poetic short feature, the cement life-size figures convey Chinese folk art into the modern age. Their withering beauty reveals many layers of history and evokes an uncanny feeling of nostalgia. The film’s protagonists stroll through a Hakka cemetery, built in 1965 on a historical burial ground, assimilating the architectural style of the adjacent HDB-buildings. Preceding scenes take placein the internationally acclaimed Hive on NTU campus, featuringthe ubiquitous project’s housingwith their distinct geometric details.