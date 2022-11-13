Not Available

Thenavan, a pensive man who constantly rejecting women of his mother’s choice including Sheila. Sheila, sweet dark skinned girl who’s often rejected by guys from matrimony falls in love with Thenavan on first meeting over his comforting gestures. The reason behind Thenavan’s rejections slowly unveiled upon his sighting of Kalyani, his school time love. Kalyani’s arrival back to home country is welcomed with a disaster of her handbag being stolen. Thenavan assists throughout her difficulties and requests an hour of conversation as a return favour. The one hour conversation end up as big turning point for Thenavan, Kalyani and Sheila with the presence of former lover of Kalyani, Sathya.