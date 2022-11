Not Available

Cristina, a beautiful woman, lives in love with her husband Manuel, who believes the most handsome, charming and, above all, the best husband in the world. Unexpectedly, Manuel dies and, thereafter, Cristina not live but to idealize her husband, going so far as to pay a reasonable service. Until a jilted suitor puts aware of the true personality of her husband. Cristina's reaction was swift, gets a 'gale' and women becomes more attractive and desired of Sevilla.