Venus and Mars

Arguing about everything is how Ji-na and Sang-min spend most of their time together. Nonetheless, at one time they vowed to overcome their clashing characters and pledged eternal love. But it's a vow that was short-lived, and their "happily ever after" life became an unattainable fantasy. Sang-min's continuing indifference, though unintended, is a constant source of aggravation to Ji-na, and putting up with Sang-min's distasteful attitude has made her a scrawny, tense, violent woman. With their grudges toward one another unaddressed, they opt to end their relationship. Psychological warfare erupts when they disagree on every single issue. What begins as verbal sparring leads to physical conflict... with no end in sight.