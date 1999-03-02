1999

Venus Beauty Institute

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 2nd, 1999

Studio

Not Available

Madam Nadine manages with pride the "Vénus beauté" Salon which offers relaxation, massage and make-up services. The owner and her three beauticians: Samantha, Marianne and Angèle are pros. Contrary to her friend Marianne, who still dreams of the big day, Angèle no longer believes in love. Marie, the youngest of the three employees, discovers love in the hands of a sixty year-old former pilot, who risks everything...

Cast

Samuel Le BihanAntoine DuMont
Nathalie BayeAngèle Piana
Mathilde SeignerSamantha
Bulle OgierMadame Nadine, la patronne
Jacques BonnafféJacques
Robert HosseinL'aviateur

