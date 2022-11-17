Venus Flytrap

Not Available

Doctor Mordred wants to replace humans with plants. A misanthrope, he lures Dr. Falicia Fairweather into Venus' trap. Represented by six incarnations, she wrestles with Mordred. Are they different versions of one another? We follow their battle via images of light, air, dance, horror, water, fire, tarot cards, masks and swords. Supervised by a Master of Ceremonies, each gender makes 'love'. Who will win? Can you wait till the end to find out? Starring: Jonathan Bowden, Lisa Garner, Nicola Henry, Jane Robinson, Katie Willow, Nicole Wiseman, and Claudia Minne Boyle. Directed by Andrea Lioy. Produced by Jonathan Bowden. Screenplay by Jonathan Bowden & Andrea Lioy. Based upon the short story by Jonathan Bowden.